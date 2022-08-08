IBBL holds discussion program on Bangabandhu’s martyrdom anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 11:05 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised a discussion program on the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 7 August (Sunday) at Islami Bank tower.

Minister for Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, addressed the program as chief guest.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the bank, presided over the program organised in association with Bangabandhu Parishad, Islami Bank Unit.

Bangladesh Awami League Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, Risk Management Committee Chairman Major General (Retd) Engineer Abdul Matin, Directors Md Joynal Abedin & Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam and Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mohammed Monirul Moula, addressed the program as special guest.

Professor ABM Faruk, General Secretary & Motiur Rahman Laltu, Joint Secretary, Central Executive Committee of Bangabandhu Parishad, Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank, Mozaharul Islam Mehedi, President & Md Saidur Rahman Sayed, General Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad, Islami Bank Unit also addressed the program.

Md Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shariah Secretariat of the bank conducted the doa. Executives and officers from the Bank's Head office attended the program.

