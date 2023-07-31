IBBL holds closing ceremony of foundation training course for probationary officers

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a closing ceremony of Foundation Training Course for probationary officers on 31 July, said a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

The event was presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, senior executive vice president of the bank addressed the welcome speech. Abdul Hamid Miah & Mohammad Hasnain Abid, senior vice presidents, Md. Mahfuzul Karim & Mohammad Rezaul Karim, vice presidents of the bank were also present on the occasion.

About 46 officers of the bank attended the 15 days training course.