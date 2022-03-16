IBBL holds business conference for Chattogram region

Chattogram North Zone, South Zone, Agrabad and Khatunganj corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Business Development Conference on Wednesday (16 March) at Hotel Peninsula in Chattogram.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director; JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing directors; Mohammed Shabbir and Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice presidents; ASM Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, executive vice presidents and Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, head of Chattogram North Zone also addressed the conference.

Miah Md Barkat Ullah, head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the function.

Head of branches, head of investment and foreign exchange departments and sub-branch in-charges under the zones and corporate branches attended the conference.