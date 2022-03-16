IBBL holds business conference for Chattogram region

Corporates

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

IBBL holds business conference for Chattogram region

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:47 pm
IBBL holds business conference for Chattogram region

Chattogram North Zone, South Zone, Agrabad and Khatunganj corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Business Development Conference on Wednesday (16 March) at Hotel Peninsula in Chattogram. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, read a press release. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director; JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing directors; Mohammed Shabbir and Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice presidents; ASM Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, executive vice presidents and Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, head of Chattogram North Zone also addressed the conference.  

Miah Md Barkat Ullah, head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the function. 

Head of branches, head of investment and foreign exchange departments and sub-branch in-charges under the zones and corporate branches attended the conference.

 

IBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years