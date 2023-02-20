IBBL holds board meeting

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited held a virtual meeting with the Board of Directors on Monday (20 February).

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi, vice chairman, and other directors along with Dr Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO, and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director and company secretary of the bank attended the meeting.