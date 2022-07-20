IBBL holds Board of Directors’ meeting 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited recently held a Board of Directors meeting on a virtual platform.

The Chairman of the bank, Prof Dr Nazmul Hassan, presided over the meeting held on 20 July, said a press release

IBBL Vice Chairmen Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md Shahabuddin, Islamic Development Bank Representative Dr Areef Suleman, Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula and Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the second quarter unaudited financial statements of the bank.

