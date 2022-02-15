IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised an Insurance claim settlement ceremony for the deceased officials of the bank on Tuesday (15 February).

Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited handed over the cheque of Tk46 lakh to families of nine deceased employees of the bank as part of group life insurance policy, read a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event. Dewan Nurul Islam, vice chairman of Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited, was present at the programme as chief guest.

Humayun Bokhteyar, chairman of claim committee; Morsed Alam Siddique, chief executive officer of Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited; Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of the bank were present in the programme as special guests.

IBBL Deputy Managing Directors JQM Habibullah and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee along with top executives and officials from both organisations were present on the occasion.