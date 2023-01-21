IBBL Business Development Conference begins at Grand Sultan Tea Resort

IBBL Business Development Conference begins at Grand Sultan Tea Resort

A three-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was inaugurated at Grand Sultan Tea Resort & Golf, Sreemongal, Moulvibazar on 20 January. 

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference. 

Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, Md Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Directors of the bank addressed the programme as the special guest. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience. 

JQM Habibullah, Additional Managing Director along with Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of 16 Zones and Head of 394 Branches of the Bank attended the conference.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan said that Islami Bank is working to move the country forward through quality and inclusive investment in small enterprises including national priority sectors. The people of the country have expectations from IBBL. We have to provide Client service with modern technology keeping consistency with the national and international economic situation. He provides guidelines to achieve progress in remittance collection, investment and deposits of the bank. He directed the officials to ensure better quality and efficient banking services to the clients. He advised to work with utmost professionalism to maintain public trust and confidence towards Islami Bank.

