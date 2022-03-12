IBBL Bogura zone holds agent banking conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Bogura Zone organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing on Wednesday (9 March).

The workshop and conference held at Hotel Momo-Inn, Bogura was presided over by Head of Bogura Zone Md Rezaul Islam.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

ASM Rezaul Karim and Md Shamsuddoha, the bank's executive vice-presidents also addressed the function.

Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone attended the conference.