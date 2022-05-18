IBBL and JPMorgan Chase Bank holds bilateral meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:02 pm

A bilateral business meeting was held between Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and JPMorgan Chase Bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka recently. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL exchanged views with Ali Moosa, vice chairman and senior country officer of Bahrain and Christine Jang Tan, managing director and head of Financial Institutions Group, Asia Pacif of JPMorgan Chase Bank. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of IBBL, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddique, deputy managing director, Miftah Uddin, executive vice president, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, senior vice president of IBBL and Sazzad Anam, executive director and head of Financial Institutions Bangladesh of JPMorgan Chase Bank attended the meeting.  

In order to explore new avenues, both parties have agreed to work together in the field of blockchain, payment innovation, ESG and Trade Finance potentials for mutual business interest, reads a press release.  

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank handed over a crest to Ali Moosa, vice chairman and senior country officer of Bahrain on the occasion.
 
 

