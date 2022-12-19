IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited achieved ÒThe Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in South Asia 2022 and The Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Bangladesh 2022Ó award conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA.

Professor Humayon Dar, founder of Islamic retail banking awards, formally declared the award on 12 December, reads a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme as award recipient.

The prize is awarded to individuals and institutions through analysing efficiency and competency of banks and financial institutions, development of Islamic retail banking, growth and success.

Cambridge IFA confers the award on the basis of global ranking of Islamic banks of USA, Asia and Africa.