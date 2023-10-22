IBBL achieves ‘Global Islamic Finance Award 2023’

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

IBBL achieves ‘Global Islamic Finance Award 2023’

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:26 pm
IBBL achieves ‘Global Islamic Finance Award 2023’

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has achieved GIFA Award 2023 in the category of 'Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2023' conferred by UK based Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). 

This was announced in 13th Global Islamic Finance Awards programme held in Dakar, Senegal recently, reads a press release. 

High officials from international regulatory agencies, bank and nonbanking financial institutions were present on the occasion. 

The GIFA Award is recognised as prestigious award in the Islamic banking and finance in the world. It is given annually to different organisations and individuals from around the world.
 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

5h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

6h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

3h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

4h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

8h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

10h | Corporate Talks