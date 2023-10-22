IBBL achieves ‘Global Islamic Finance Award 2023’

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has achieved GIFA Award 2023 in the category of 'Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2023' conferred by UK based Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

This was announced in 13th Global Islamic Finance Awards programme held in Dakar, Senegal recently, reads a press release.

High officials from international regulatory agencies, bank and nonbanking financial institutions were present on the occasion.

The GIFA Award is recognised as prestigious award in the Islamic banking and finance in the world. It is given annually to different organisations and individuals from around the world.

