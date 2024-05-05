IBA Graduation 2023

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka (DU) organised the Graduation Ceremony of its BBA 27th batch, MBA 63rd batch, EMBA and DBA programs on Saturday (4th May) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.

A host of luminaries from different fields of the country gathered for the Graduation Ceremony to celebrate this year's 215 graduates.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. The Vice-Chancellor, in his heartfelt speech to the graduating class, said, "As we celebrate your success, it is of utmost importance to consider the responsibilities you have towards our country. You must honour and build upon the legacy of our nation's hard-fought independence."

Iqbal Quadir, Senior Fellow, of Harvard Kennedy School and the founder of Grameenphone in Bangladesh, graced the occasion as this year's graduation speaker. The Director of IBA, Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, presided over the graduation ceremony.

"Observe, think clearly and get your brains activated. All your past, everything about your present, and everything about your future are all residing there. To make a country economically empowered, you need to make its common people economically empowered," said Quadir in his speech to the graduates.

The honourable guests and speakers lifted the spirits of the graduates with their endearing words of encouragement and highlighted the importance of IBA graduates in leading Bangladesh of tomorrow by integrating global technological advancements in the business landscape.

