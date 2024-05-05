IBA Graduation 2023

Corporates

Press Release
05 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 04:15 pm

IBA Graduation 2023

Press Release
05 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka (DU)  organised the Graduation Ceremony of its BBA 27th batch, MBA 63rd batch,  EMBA and DBA programs on Saturday (4th May) at the Pan Pacific  Sonargaon, Dhaka. 

A host of luminaries from different fields of the country gathered for the  Graduation Ceremony to celebrate this year's 215 graduates. 

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud  Kamal graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. The Vice-Chancellor, in his heartfelt speech to the graduating class, said, "As we celebrate your success,  it is of utmost importance to consider the responsibilities you have towards our country. You must honour and build upon the legacy of our nation's  hard-fought independence."  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Iqbal Quadir, Senior Fellow, of Harvard Kennedy School and the founder of  Grameenphone in Bangladesh, graced the occasion as this year's graduation speaker. The Director of IBA, Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, presided over the graduation ceremony.  

"Observe, think clearly and get your brains activated. All your past, everything about your present, and everything about your future are all residing there. To make a country economically empowered, you need to make its common people economically empowered," said Quadir in his speech to the graduates.

The honourable guests and speakers lifted the spirits of the graduates with their endearing words of encouragement and highlighted the importance of  IBA graduates in leading Bangladesh of tomorrow by integrating global technological advancements in the business landscape.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

5h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

5h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

9h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

1h | Videos
NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

2h | Videos
497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

3h | Videos
How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

5h | Videos