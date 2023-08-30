IBA-DU , BUP & DU are the winners of Brand Master 3.0

30 August, 2023, 11:50 am
IBA-DU , BUP & DU are the winners of Brand Master 3.0

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The grand finale was an electrifying event filled with anticipation and excitement. The finalists, who had proven their mettle in the earlier rounds, gathered to showcase their remarkable accomplishments before a distinguished panel of judges and an enthusiastic audience.

During the finale, the participants demonstrated exceptional performances, groundbreaking solutions, and impressive presentations. The panel of judges, comprising esteemed experts and luminaries of renowned; Nusrat Hasan, the Head of Marketing at Bata Bangladesh, Shah Md Junayed, Brand Manager-Close Up at Unilever, and Pulak Aneel, the Group Creative Director at Adcomm Limited, had the arduous task of evaluating the exceptional projects and performances, reads a press release. 

After careful consideration and thorough deliberation, the judges reached a consensus and announced the winners of the Brand Master 3.0 "know me by Name". The First Place and a Grand Prize of BDT 75,000 was awarded to Team Goldfish (IBA University of Dhaka) for their breathtaking performance. The Second Place was claimed by Team Lost Light (Bangladesh University of Professionals) for their creativity and effort gaining them an award of BDT 45,000, and the Third Place was secured by Team Sinbad N Co. (University of Dhaka) for their outstanding courage and was awarded with BDT 30,000.

In closing,  extended heartfelt gratitude were given to all participants, judges, sponsors, partners, volunteers, and attendees who contributed to the immense success of the Brand Master 3.0 "know me by name".  Their unwavering support and dedication have not only elevated this event but have also played a pivotal role in inspiring a new generation of talent and innovation. As the organizers reflected on the remarkable achievements of this competition, they eagerly anticipate future collaborations and endeavors that will continue to push the boundaries of excellence. They thanked the participants for being a part of this incredible journey and for helping them create lasting memories. They look forward to welcoming you again to our future initiatives and events.

UIU Marketing Forum, an organization of UIU, has organized the National Level Branding Case Competition "Brand Master 3.0: Know Me by Name-National Round 2023" for the third time. The entire event is sponsored by "iStock Education" and coordinated by Career Counselor and Student Affairs.

The Business Standard, Durveen News, Nescafé, Bahubrihi, Nutri Plus, Sepnil, Yamuna TV, UIU Photography Club, Bangla Radio, and New Age have joined as partners to support this event

