IAU holds discussion marking National Mourning Day

The Islamic Arabic University (IAU) has organised a discussion on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Professor Mohammad Abdur Rashid presided over the programme held at the auditorium of the university on Tuesday (15 August), said a press statement.

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) member Professor Muhammed Alamgir was the chief guest at the discussion programme.

The greatest achievement of this nation is the result of Bangabandhu's uncompromising leadership, he said.

Prof Alamgir also said Bangabandhu was an undisputed, intellectual and idealistic leader. The brutal killings of 1975 were an attempt to kill not a person but a state.

He said Bangabandhu emphasised education to build a nation properly. He wanted not only institutional education but also human and religious education.

IAU VC Rashid said, "We got this independent and sovereign Bangladesh today in exchange for every drop of blood of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

He said although the anti-liberation forces killed Bangabandhu, they could not kill his liberating spirit.

He said every word uttered by Bangabandhu against the Pakistani forces was more terrible than a devastating cannon shot. In the same way, this nation is capable of dealing with those who are conspiring against it.

IAU Pro-VC Abul Kalam Azad and Treasurer SM Ehsan Kabir also spoke on the occasion, along with others.

At the end of the discussion, the IAU VC Rashid paid tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at number 32 of Dhanmondi along with the teachers, officers and employees of the university.