IAU Bangabandhu Parishad commemorates martyrs of 15, 21 August

22 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 12:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a solemn gathering, the Bangabandhu Parishad branch of the Islamic Arabic University (IAU) on Monday (21 August) organised a commemoration ceremony at the university campus to honour the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives on 15 and 21 August. 

The event, including a prayer meet and discussion, was conducted to pay homage to those who sacrificed for the nation, reads a press release. 

Vice Chancellor of the Islamic Arabic University, Professor Muhammad Abdur Rashid, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The speakers at the condolence meeting offered their heartfelt remembrances of the life and contributions of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The gathering reflected on his indomitable spirit and his enduring legacy for Bangladesh.

Addressing the attendees, Dr Abdur Rashid noted that the perpetrators of the 1971 Liberation War aimed to extinguish Bangabandhu's ideology through the tragic events of 15 August 1975. He described those events as one of the darkest chapters in history, noting that the assassins sought to erase Bangabandhu's ideals. However, their efforts were in vain, as Bangabandhu's principles continue to shine through generations. 

He also emphasised the importance of imparting these ideals to the new generation, and he advocated for the creation of responsible citizens who would contribute to building a prosperous Bangladesh.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities, including the Vice Chancellor of Islamic Arabic University, Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad, Treasurer SM Ehsan Kabir, Registrar Dr Mohammad Kamrul Islam, Controller of Examination AKM Aktaruzzaman, Director of Finance and Accounts Moshabbir Mohammad Mucha, Deputy Registrar Dr Md Abu Hanifa, Director (Planning and Development) Professor Md Rafiq Al Mamun, Assistant Professor Dr Javed Ahmad, Assistant Registrar Md Zakir Hossain, Assistant Director (Planning and Development) Md Ziaur Rahman, along with faculty members, officials, and employees of the university.

The event was presided over by Md Shamim Hossain Khan, president of IAU Bangabandhu Parishad. 

The proceedings were conducted by the organisation's General Secretary Md Zahirul Islam. 

