IAMCL hands over warrant for 60% interim dividend to ICB

Corporates

Press Release
07 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An event was held at the head office of ICB for handing over a dividend warrant for a 60% interim dividend declared by the ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (IAMCL) today (7 May).

The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Ms. Mahmuda Akhter handed over the warrant to the Chairman of the Board of ICB Prof. Dr. Suborna Barua and Managing Director of ICB Md. Abul Hossain. Othter officials of the company and ICB were also present in the event.

