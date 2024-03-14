I want to achieve this authority by working exceptionally: Newly appointed BFSA Chairman

The newly appointed chairman of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA) Zakaria said in the exchange meeting held after assuming office, "I want to achieve this authority by working exceptionally according to everyone's ability."

In the president's speech at the meeting organized at the training room of the authority at 9:30 am on Thursday, he said, We have achieved quantitative (quantity) of food grains. This authority has been established mainly to achieve quality, reads a press release.

He expressed the hope of moving forward by solving the existing problems and said, "There will be various problems in the new institution. Attempts will be made to resolve the issues appropriately. He assured of solving various issues with concentration including reforming the organizational structure of the authorities, creating posts, amending laws, and launching CPF-GPF.

To maintain the punctuality of officers and employees, as per capacity Instructions to act exceptionally and not to do anything out of order provided Besides, he expressed the hope of building this institution with everyone in front. BFSA Secretary (Additional Charge) Md. Akhtar Mamun was in charge of conducting the program.

The members of the authority were present in the consultation meeting respectively Abu Noor Md. Shamsuzzaman, Nazma Begum, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa and Professor Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Also the director, additional director and other senior officers of the authority were present.