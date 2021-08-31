I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

Social media influencer Arif R Hossain stepped down as chief marketing officer (CMO) of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly three months ago.

"I gave advisory CMO service to Evaly for two months - April and May- of this year. Later I quit the company as I could not organise the things there," Arif R Hossain told The Business Standard on Tuesday morning.

The news of his resignation came down as a bolt from the blow upon the customers, who have been struggling to get their pending deliveries and refund from Evaly for months.

Evaly, which is already riddled with controversy stemming from its inability to deliver goods to consumers and paying back merchants, is now reportedly holding its employees' jobs hostage.

At a meeting on 23 August, Evaly's Managing Director Mohammad Rassel told his staff to bring in new sellers who will provide products worth Tk50 lakh to the platform every month without any advance payment, officials at various levels in the company told The Business Standard.

Rassel also told those who cannot follow this directive to quit the company, and informed that there is no possibility Evaly will be able to pay the employees' salaries – which are due from July this year – before October or November, insiders have said.

Meanwhile on Thursday (26 August), in a reply to a commerce ministry show-cause notice Mohammad Rassel said that Evaly owes around Tk311 crore to more than 2 lakh customers.

Rassel said the amount piled up in customer claims until 15 July.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

And the refund cheques given to customers have bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

As of 15 July, the total liabilities of the e-commerce platform, including advance payments taken from customers, debts to suppliers and other business debts, amounted to Tk543 crore. There is an additional debt of Tk1 crore for shareholder equity, says a statement submitted to the commerce ministry.

Evaly's liability statement did not separately show the amount of debts owed to customers and merchants.

The total value of its movable and immovable assets is Tk121 crore, according to Evaly.

If all the assets are sold, the company will be able to clear only 22% of its debts. The remaining more than Tk422 crore will stand as deficit. In the balance sheet of the company submitted to the commerce ministry, Evaly has shown Tk422.62 crore, close to the deficit, as the brand value of the company.

But experts say otherwise.

Dhaka University Marketing Department Chairman Professor Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard that the actual brand value of Evaly was negative, because the business model the company was following was not sustainable.

On the contrary, with the huge amount of liability that Evaly has created in just two years, it is not possible for the company to generate any assets in the future.