I Buy Secrets launched its first experience Centre at Jamuna Future Park

21 October, 2024, 12:20 pm
I Buy Secrets launched its first experience Centre at Jamuna Future Park

 

 I Buy Secrets invites women nationwide to experience perfect-fitting, guaranteed, authentic underwear.

I Buy Secrets has created a space where women of all ages can do everything from trial to purchase their favourite products in an empowered and private environment.

In addition, the experience centre is entirely under the supervision of female staff, so there is no hesitation in asking questions about privacy or any product! I Buy Secrets Experience Centre has all female salesmen and special training on undergarments so that they can provide solutions to any bra-related common problems girls face. With the availability of all types of bands and cup sizes, every girl can select the perfect bra according to her bra size. By doing this, you can avoid saggy breast issues or related problems due to carrying the wrong size bra.

Also, I Buy Secrets offers free bra guide consultancy for those confused about their perfect bra size or unable to select a bra according to shape and need. You can also use this free service by visiting their experience centre.

