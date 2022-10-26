Hyundai offers chance to win FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets with car purchases

On the occasion of the 2022 Football World Cup, Hyundai Fair Technology has brought various offers for customers in Bangladesh including the chance to win match tickets by buying a car.

These offers will be available with Hyundai's Palisade, Santa Fe, Sonata and Tucson cars, reads a press release.

According to Fair Technology Bangladesh sources, there are multiple offers with these cars on the occasion of the World Cup.

The offers include world cup match tickets, Samsung's 4K Smart TV or Tab, and free registration with a warranty extended from three years to four years.

Two winners can get four match tickets (two semifinals + 2 two) along with 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV, four years of extended warranty on three years of replacement and one-year free service with the purchase of a Palisade car.

One winner who buys a car at Santa Fe can get two match (2 semi-finals) tickets along with 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV, 4 years extended warranty instead of 3 years and 1-year free service.

One winner can get two match tickets (one semi-final + one final) along with 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV, four years extended warranty instead of three years and one one-year free service with the purchase of a Sonata car.

Besides, by buying a Tucson car, one winner can get two match (two semi-finals) tickets along with two match (two semi-finals) tickets, a 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV, four years extended warranty instead of three years and a one-year free service.

A buyer named Samirul Alam Khan said, "The offer made by Hyundai's Fair Technology on the occasion of the World Cup is very attractive for buyers.

"And these cars are perfect for family use at such a price."

Arindam Chakraborty, director of Fair Technology Bangladesh, said, "Cars make people's lives rhythmic and dynamic. That's how the football World Cup brings rhythmic madness to the world.

"And Hyundai is a participant in this joyous event. Because Hyundai is the official partner of the FIFA World Cup. To celebrate, Hyundai has brought these exciting offers for its customers."