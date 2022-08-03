Hyundai Doorstep Service now in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 11:59 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fair Technology and Hyundai Bangladesh organised the "Hyundai Doorstep Service" campaign to provide services at the doorstep of Hyundai customers.

The free service campaign was held on Tuesday (2 August) at Suchona Community Centre in Mohammadpur, said a press release.

The campaign, organised for Hyundai's passenger vehicle users, is providing free services including 40 points car checkup, parts replacement, and computer diagnosis.

Hyundai Bangladesh, Fair Technology Director and Head of Business, Arindam Chakravarty inaugurated the free service campaign by cutting the ribbon along with Manas Kumar Dutta, head of section, and Deepak Singla, manager of Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Bangladesh Head of Service Bijay Mukherjee, Fair Group Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir and other officials of Fair Technology were also present.

Thanking Fair Technology, Manas Kumar Dutta said, "In Bangladesh, Hyundai is providing world class service to its customers. Hyundai India Motors will always stand by to ensure the best services."

Arindam Chakravarty said, "We are very happy. We are trying to give our services at your doorstep. Hyundai Doorstep Service initially started in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur area. Gradually, it will reach the entire Dhaka city. We have plans to roll out this service for Chittagong Hyundai customers in phases."

The campaign initially started in Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur. Later, it will run at different points in Dhaka city.

