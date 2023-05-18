Hyundai CRETA Grand achieves highest popularity in family SUV market

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hyundai CRETA Grand has become the most preferred family SUV in Bangladesh.

The competitive market price, 5-year warranty, 3-year buy-back facility, and numerous colour variants of the CRETA Grand have quickly garnered customer trust, reads a press release.

"CRETA Grand is now available in Galaxy Blue, Midnight Black, and Titan Gray. Customers can choose the Hyundai CRETA Grand in their preferred colour from any Hyundai showroom," said Mutassim Daiaan, CEO of Hyundai's Bangladeshi  vendor Fair Technology.    

The "CRETA Grand family experience showcase" event was held at the Hyundai experience centre on Wednesday (17 May) in Tejgaon where the new colours were unveiled.

The event was attended by popular musician Somnur Monir Konal, Hasnain Khurshed, head of communication and corporate philanthropy at Fair Group, JM Taslim Kabir, head of marketing, Rubaiaat Uddin, product manager, Ataur Rahman, sales operations manager, and other officials of Fair Group.

Earlier this year, Fair Technology established a Hyundai manufacturing plant at Bangabandhu High Tech Park in Kaliakoir, Gazipur.

