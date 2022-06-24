Hyundai comes with various offers at Dhaka Motor Show

Hyundai is giving a number of offers at the 3 days Dhaka Motor Show 22 at ICCB in the capital.

Pavilions 4 and 5 of the ICCB, decorated with various model brand new Luxurious SUVs and sedans, reads a press release.

On this 15th Dhaka Motor Show, customers will get original spare parts and service facilities at Hyundai Pavilion.

Mutassim Dayan, Director & CEO at Hyundai Bangladesh and Fair Technology visited the Fair Technology stall at noon.

He said, "Hyundai is very promising in bringing modern premium technology. In keeping pace with that, Fair Technology is offering all brand new Hyundai series of Hyundai and this year we will introduce the 'Made In Bangladesh' Series to customers."

Dayan was accompanied by Arindam Chakraborty, Director and Head of Business at Fair Technology, Head of Sales Abu Naser Mahmood and Fair Group Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir were present during his visit to the Hyundai Pavilion.

Fair Technology is the manufacturing and distribution partner of the world famous South Korean brand Hyundai car in Bangladesh.

Arindam Chakraborty, Director (Business), Fair Technology said, "We are delighted to be participating in the Hyundai Bangladesh Dhaka Motor Show 22. Here we are showcasing all our luxurious SUVs and sedans with luxurious palisades as well as promising a luxurious and comfortable driving for the customers.'

Prof Shibli Rubait-ul-Islam, Chairman, Security and Exchange Commission, inaugurated the Dhaka Motor Show in the morning at International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB). Different car brands from 15 countries including Korea, Malaysia and India are taking part in this motor show.

The motor show will be open to visitors and buyers every day from 10 am to 9 pm till 25 June.