Hyundai comes up with ‘Monsoon Car Care’ campaign

Hyundai has launched "Monsoon Car Care" campaign, which will be continued till 11 July.

During the campaign, customers will get general check-up, AC checkup & diagnosis, top wash, braking and post washing service at 40 points of their cars for free, says a press release.

They will also get a discount of 5% on original spare parts and up to 10% flat on labor charges.

Director, Head of Business (Passenger vehicle), Hyundai Bangladesh and Fair Technology, Arindam Chakravarty; Head of Services Bijay Mukherjee, Fair Group Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir inaugurated the campaign.

Arindam Chakravarty said, "Hyundai is your hope on this monsoon. The Hyundai Service Center is always by your side to make your journey safe, secured and enjoyable.'

The Hyundai Service Center is open 7 days a week from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm. The service center will be open on this Eid-ul-Azha too.

The 'Monsoon Car Care' campaign applies to all brand besides Hyundai.

