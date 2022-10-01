HypeScout launches iOS app for influencers on 2nd anniversary 

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 04:46 pm

HypeScout launches iOS app for influencers on 2nd anniversary 

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 04:46 pm
HypeScout launches iOS app for influencers on 2nd anniversary 

Bangladesh's only data-driven influencer marketing platform, HypeScout, has recently launched its iOS app to mark its successful completion of two years. 

HypeScout started its journey in 2020 to assist the brands in reaching their target groups through influencers using a data-driven technology while at the same time helping the influencers with profitable opportunities in monetizing their content, said a press release. 

Currently, it is the nation's leading influencer marketing platform, thriving on the trust of more than 2600 brands and 25,000 influencers. 

The rise of influencer marketing in the last few years has significantly transformed the relationship between consumers and brands. Brands can now provide consumers with enhanced interaction and impersonal perspectives on their products, through the medium that has proved to be the most appealing and trustworthy: content creators, more commonly known as influencers. 

The credibility of these influencers stems from the relatable content they produce, creating a bridge of confidence between them and consumers that can seldom be achieved with other marketing strategies. 

As a solution to all these drawbacks, HypeScout designed an effective and collaborative system enabling creators and brands in finding what they're looking for. It connected brands with the kind of creators they need in terms of followers count, reach, and engagement; and facilitated the entire process including arrangement of campaigns on social media, agreements on the prices, and communication between the two parties: all through a structured, data-driven system. 

''We appreciate creativity, so we empower creators by enabling them to connect with the brands and monetize their content in the most sophisticated way. At the same time, we are solving a long standing problem of the brands through helping them create automated campaigns with perfect influencers' said Faysal Mahmud Bappi, co-founder and CEO of the tech-startup.  

HypeScout started out with the vision to change the way brands and creators speak to each other. With the amalgamation of trustworthy brands and creative content, HypeScout now aims to remould the very concept of marketing in Bangladesh in the years to come. 
 

