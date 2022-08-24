'Hygiene curriculum' books distributed among 3,000 students in Cumilla

As part of the Hygiene Academy Programme, "Hygiene Curriculum" books have been distributed among 3,000 students of four primary schools in Cumilla.

From the past five years, Dettol and Harpic have been carrying out hygiene related campaign, "Dettol Harpic Poricchonno Bangladesh". And following that, Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC (Dettol-Harpic) and Bangladesh Scouts have taken up a pilot project, "Hyigiene Academy", in order to build hygienic practices among the primary school students.

Basic rules of hygienic practices have been made children-friendly and have been published as books named "Hygiene Curriculum".

The books have been prepared in three steps, levels 1, 2 and 3, and have been divided into 50 articles, which will be taught in schools for three months, in parallel to the school's main syllabus.

In April, 16 teachers from these four primary schools have been trained about proper hygienic practices for the purpose of gaining more knowledge about Hygiene Academy.

On 24 August, the book distribution ceremony was organised at Nazrul Institute Auditorium in Cumilla, reads a press release.

Professor Md Abdus Salam, chairman of Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Cumilla, was present as the chief guest. The programme was chaired by Kazi Nazmul Haque, National Commissioner (Social Development and Health), Bangladesh Scouts.

Rasheda Akter, commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, Cumilla region; K M Saiduzzaman, executive director (acting) of Bangladesh Scouts; Md Abdul Mannan, District Primary Education Officer, Cumilla were present as special guests.

About the project, Salauddin Tarek, marketing manager of Harpic Bangladesh, said, "Cleanliness is a habit, and this habit builds up from a very early age. Therefore, using the experience of the ongoing project "Poricchonno Bangladesh", we have taken the initiative of building hygienic practices in children. Through this Hygiene Academy programme, primary school students will start practicing hygienic habits. This way the next generation will be healthy and strong."

This effort of building a healthier and stronger next generation has been applauded and appreciated by different distinguished personae of the society.