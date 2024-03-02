Hur's celebrates fourth foundation anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 02:32 pm

Hur's celebrates fourth foundation anniversary

Former Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs and Chairman of Jamuna Group Salma Islam MP and her daughter Jamuna Group Chairman inaugurated the foundation anniversary event

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 02:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hur's fourth foundation anniversary was celebrated in a grand manner at Hur's flagship outlet on Level 1 of Jamuna Future Park on March 1, reads a press release.

Former Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs and Chairman of Jamuna Group Salma Islam MP and her daughter Jamuna Group Chairman inaugurated the foundation anniversary event in the presence of popular actress Tasnia Farin and many famous media personalities.

Director Sumaiya Rosalin Islam. Also present were Yamuna Group Director Marketing, Sales and Operations Dr. Mohammad Alamgir Alam and Hoor Head of Operations Mohammad Mehmood Gunjal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hur's

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

18h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

18h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

19h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

1h | Videos
Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

2h | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

4h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

17h | Videos