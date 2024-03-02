Hur's celebrates fourth foundation anniversary

Hur's fourth foundation anniversary was celebrated in a grand manner at Hur's flagship outlet on Level 1 of Jamuna Future Park on March 1, reads a press release.

Former Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs and Chairman of Jamuna Group Salma Islam MP and her daughter Jamuna Group Chairman inaugurated the foundation anniversary event in the presence of popular actress Tasnia Farin and many famous media personalities.

Director Sumaiya Rosalin Islam. Also present were Yamuna Group Director Marketing, Sales and Operations Dr. Mohammad Alamgir Alam and Hoor Head of Operations Mohammad Mehmood Gunjal.