HungryNaki expands its service to 5 more zones in the country

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 05:01 pm

Starting from Thursday, customers in Savar, Gazipur, Keraniganj, Tongi and Cumilla will be able to order food from the online food delivery service platform

HungryNaki expands its service to 5 more zones in the country

App-based food delivery service company HungryNaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has recently stretched its service to 5 more zones in the country.

Starting from Thursday, customers in Savar, Gazipur, Keraniganj, Tongi and Cumilla will be able to order food from the online food delivery service platform, said a HungyNaki press release.

At the same time, customers in those areas can also place orders for necessary groceries without any hassle and stepping out of the comfort zone of their homes amid the pandemic through the app.

To commemorate its footing in the 5 new zones, HungryNaki will be delivering food for a pittance of BDT 19 only as a delivery fee.

Moreover, customers in the new zones can avail of a unique voucher (HNISHERE) to enjoy a discount of BDT 100 (minimum order amount BDT 300), the release said.

On this occasion, Abu Saleh Didar, Head of Commercial, HungryNaki, said, "HungryNaki wants to spread its service all across the country and live up to the expectations of the food lovers and customers. To that end, we have recently expanded our service to 5 more zones. We will keep expanding so that even someone from a suburb can enjoy what he/she loves. Amidst the pandemic, stay home and order food from HungryNaki to avoid risks."     

