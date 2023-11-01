Hundreds of offers in Dubai with My Emirates Pass

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:38 pm

Related News

Hundreds of offers in Dubai with My Emirates Pass

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:38 pm
Hundreds of offers in Dubai with My Emirates Pass

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai between 1 November 2023 and 31 March 2024 can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to enjoy exclusive discounts at restaurants, luxury spas, big-name stores, private pools and beaches, and more across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates customers with their My Emirates Winter Pass (Boarding pass+valid ID card) will be able to unlock incredible offers to some of the biggest family attractions for less, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Aquaventure water parks at Atlantis The Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks and Resorts, City Sightseeing and much more. 

If someone checks in online and downloads his/her mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, he/she must screenshot it to present at participating venues, as it will disappear from apps once landed.

The winter period is the best time to be in Dubai. Whether it's catching up on major sporting events like the upcoming DP World Tour Championship this November to the world-renowned Dubai Shopping Festival in December, there is something for every traveler when visiting Dubai this winter season.

From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to top-rated hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. 

Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away. 

Members of Emirates' award-winning loyalty program, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spending at retail outlets in the UAE during their stay, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

Emirates offers flights to more than 130 destinations around the world, across six continents, and currently operates 21 flights per week from Dhaka to Dubai.

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

33m | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

58m | Pursuit
Photo: TBS

Why government websites are ‘not secure' to enter

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

28m | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

4h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

20h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

19h | TBS SPORTS