Hundreds of offers in Dubai with My Emirates Pass

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai between 1 November 2023 and 31 March 2024 can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to enjoy exclusive discounts at restaurants, luxury spas, big-name stores, private pools and beaches, and more across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates customers with their My Emirates Winter Pass (Boarding pass+valid ID card) will be able to unlock incredible offers to some of the biggest family attractions for less, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Aquaventure water parks at Atlantis The Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks and Resorts, City Sightseeing and much more.

If someone checks in online and downloads his/her mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, he/she must screenshot it to present at participating venues, as it will disappear from apps once landed.

The winter period is the best time to be in Dubai. Whether it's catching up on major sporting events like the upcoming DP World Tour Championship this November to the world-renowned Dubai Shopping Festival in December, there is something for every traveler when visiting Dubai this winter season.

From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to top-rated hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options.

Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.

Members of Emirates' award-winning loyalty program, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spending at retail outlets in the UAE during their stay, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

Emirates offers flights to more than 130 destinations around the world, across six continents, and currently operates 21 flights per week from Dhaka to Dubai.