Humayun Rashid to lead FBCCI power, energy and utility standing committee as chairman second time in a row

23 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 03:13 pm

Humayun Rashid to lead FBCCI power, energy and utility standing committee as chairman second time in a row

23 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 03:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Humayun Rashid, the managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, has recently been nominated as the chairman of FBCCI's standing committee on power, energy and utility.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is the apex trade organization of Bangladesh, which has been playing an instrumental role for years to promote the private sector's development, reads a press release. 

The role of this organization has been vital to the continuous economic growth of the country. Humayun Rashid, as the chairman of the standing committee on Power, Energy and Utility, will contribute to ongoing development in the power and energy sector. 

Humayun Rashid said, "I am delighted that I have been entrusted with this responsibility. I will do whatever it takes, riding on my expertise and experience, to identify and address the challenges prevailing in the power and energy sector. Along with the other distinguished members of the committee, we will be working to find sustainable solutions to ensure growth in this sector." 

With more than 40 years of experience under his belt and expertise in the business of trading, manufacturing, and distribution of energy and power-related products and services, Humayun Rashid is an industry expert. He has earlier led the standing committee on power, energy & utilities of FBCCI for the 2021-2023 term. 

For the second time in a row, he will be serving as the chairman of this committee for the 2023-2025 term. 

 

