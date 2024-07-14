Humayun Kabir appointed as new DMD of Minister-MyOne group

Mr Kabir has already made significant contributions to the domestic electrical, electronics, and home appliances industry.

Photo: Courtesy
Mr Humayun Kabir has taken over as the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Minister-MyOne Group.

He joins Minister-MyOne Group after more than two decades with another leading and renowned electrical, electronics, and home appliances company in the country, where he most recently served as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

Mr Kabir has already made significant contributions to the domestic electrical, electronics, and home appliances industry. 

He has also successfully worked for over 21 years in brand marketing, events, public relations, showroom management, and television and print media, earning a distinguished reputation.

