Corporates

23 October, 2024
Human rights defenders are essential for strengthening human rights protection

Young Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) from across Bangladesh pledged to promote and protect human rights during a two-day workshop organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) titled "Consultation with Human Rights Defenders: Advancing the Protection of Human Rights. 

 The event was held at a hotel in Dhaka under UNDP's Strengthening Institutions, Policies, and Service (SIPS) project and was funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). It brought together around fifty Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) from various organisations across Bangladesh, aiming to enhance collaboration among HRDs, media, civil society organisations (CSOs), and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in promoting and protecting human rights.

 Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman, reaffirmed the commission's commitment to working with Human Rights Defenders (HRDs). He emphasised, "The NHRC is unwavering in its efforts to protect and promote human rights across Bangladesh. We acknowledge the vital role HRDs play and pledge to collaborate closely with you to ensure these rights are upheld for all."

 "Human Rights Defenders play a critical role in protecting human rights, and UNDP is firmly committed to supporting them. I urge all stakeholders to continue dialogue and collaboration to foster an environment where HRDs can carry out their work safely and effectively," said Anowarul Haq, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, emphasizing the UNDP's unwavering support for HRDs.

 The consultation addressed various topics, including the definition of human rights, current and emerging human rights issues in Bangladesh, and violations by both state and non-state actors. Participants discussed the threats and challenges faced by Human Rights Defenders. They examined the roles of the media, the National Human Rights Commission, and the state in supporting HRDs in their efforts to advance human rights.

 The consultation concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to enhance the protection and promotion of human rights in Bangladesh through collaborative efforts among Human Rights Defenders, state institutions, civil society organisations, and the media. Participants included HRDs, officials from the NHRC, UNDP, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

 

 

 

