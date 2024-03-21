Human Resources Division of Meghna Bank organises 5-day-long training on SME loan financing

As part of continuous efforts in capacity building and skill development of it's workforce, Human Resources Division of Meghna Bank PLC. recently organized a 5-day training on SME Loan Financing.

In-house subject matter experts conducted different sessions and Mr. kimiwa Saddat, Managing Director & CEO (Current Charge), Mr. Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Rashedul Alam, Head of Human Resources Division along with Senior officials of the Bank were present in the program closing and certificate giving ceremony.

The bank management is committed to amplify it's investment in such learning interventions by manifold this year onwards.