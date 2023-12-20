Humaira Azam among 500 most influential women in Islamic Business and Finance

20 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Humaira Azam among 500 most influential women in Islamic Business and Finance

Photo: Courtesy
For a third successive time, Humaira Azam, managing director & CEO of Trust Bank Limited has been ranked among the 500 most influential women in Islamic Business and Finance and ranked 7th among the CEOs according to "WOMANi Report 2023".

In 2021, she was the first Bangladeshi woman to receive such global recognition and honour, reads a press release. 

The report was published by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance and produced by Cambridge IFA.  

