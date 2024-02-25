HultBattle 04 culminates successfully at Green University of Bangladesh

On 23 February, the highly anticipated HultBattle 04, a platform renowned for fostering entrepreneurial talent and showcasing innovative business ideas, concluded triumphantly at Green University of Bangladesh. Sponsored by Holidayz Tours & Travels Ltd, the event drew widespread participation from students across the nation.

This year, Green University of Bangladesh once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence, with over 200 drafts submitted by its enthusiastic student body. After rigorous evaluation by esteemed judges, a select few teams advanced to the final round, where they presented their projects with fervor and ingenuity, reads a press release.

Claiming the prestigious title of champion was Team Luminaries, led by Captain Faysal Hossain Tomal, alongside members K M Monoarul Islam Shovon and Ryan Hasan Sunny. Their remarkable performance captivated the audience and earned them the top honor.

Securing the position of 1st Runner-up was Team Project 24, spearheaded by Solaimam Hossain, accompanied by Md. Zulfikar Tota, Nayon Kumar Paul, Md. Ashik Ali, and Reko Khatun. Team Serious clinched the 2nd Runner-up title, with Sowpril Hasan Somrat at the helm, supported by Yasin Ahmed Rajon, Md. Nahid Hasan, and Abdullah Al Mamun.

The event was graced by a panel of distinguished judges, including Ms. Farha Mahmud Trina, renowned for her role as the focal point for BIDA and investment at the eCAB Women Forum, as well as her position as project director for Malaysia Bangladesh Business Relationship Development. Also among the panel was Mr. Md Mehadi Hassan Bin Ghani, the esteemed head of HR at Butterfly Group, and Ms. Mifrah Zahir, chairperson of Shaathi Bangladesh Limited.

Heartfelt congratulations poured in for the finalists, with organizers expressing anticipation for their future endeavors. As they pave their way forward, the hope is to witness their continued success and representation at the regional summit, proudly showcasing Bangladesh's entrepreneurial spirit on a global stage.