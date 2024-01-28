Hult prize team registration for on-campus programme underway

The Hult Prize is the world's largest annual business idea generation competition for university students. This competition was held simultaneously in about 1500 campuses of 121 countries of the world including Bangladesh. The winning team in the global final round of the competition will be awarded one million US dollars by the Hult Prize Foundation.

Md Asaduzzaman, the Campus director of 'Hult Prize 2024 at IUBAT' encouraged all students to participate in this competition and showcase their talent to not just the university but to the whole world.

Hult Prize Competition will be organised in 4 phases. The phases are On Campus Round, Regional Summit, Accelerator, Global Final. Each team participating in the on-campus programme will participate in a total of three rounds of competition. The stages are Abstract Submission, Elevator Pitch, Final Presentation with question and answer session.

A team consisting of 3 to 5 people can participate in the competition. The best teams among the participating teams will advance through the followup and from there 6 teams will be selected to participate in final, Out of these 6 teams, best 3 teams will be declared as the final winners. The winning teams from the on-campus round will then advance to the Regional Summit and the winning team from there will get a chance to participate in the Global Summit.

This year's Hult Prize challenge is 'Unlimited',

In this prestigious competition, young entrepreneurs have to come up with ideas to launch an innovative social venture more sustainable.