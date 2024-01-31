Hult Prize season 2024 at AUST

31 January, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 11:30 am

Hult Prize season 2024 at AUST

Changing the world through social enterprise

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Hult Prize is a prestigious global competition that brings together young entrepreneurs and innovative thinkers to solve some of the world's most pressing social challenges.

Founded in 2009 by Ahmed Ashkar, named after Bertil Hult, a Swedish entrepreneur, and billionaire, the Hult Prize aims to inspire and mobilize university students to create impactful social enterprises, reads a press release. 

Every year, the Hult Prize at AUST presents a new theme, which requires participants to propose scalable and sustainable business ideas that address the specified issue. This year's theme is "Unlimited"; which means students can come up with any idea they want to solve the world's most pressing social challenges.

The Hult Prize at Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) has a rich history that spans six years. This prestigious competition has provided students with a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial skills. Each year the best startups compete in the Regional Round and show creativity, problem-solving, and social impact.

Teams of AUST students from diverse academic backgrounds assembled to develop comprehensive business plans addressing real-world challenges. With enthusiasm and resourcefulness, they delved into extensive research, conducted market assessments, and crafted compelling pitches to present to a distinguished panel of judges. The Hult Prize OnCampus Round at AUST not only provided a competitive platform for students to showcase their entrepreneurial skills but also served as a catalyst for collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking.    

This year 108 teams had registered for the Hult Prize at AUST abstract submission round, from there top 18 teams moved to the video submission round and the top six finalists moved to the grand finale and pitch their ideas in front of the esteemed panel of judges. The Top 3 startups who will represent Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology to the international Regionals Roundare-
 
The Champion- ShobjiBhai: Organic vegetable delivery app
1st Runner up- Trash To Treasure: Waste transformation to Sheets
2nd Runner up- Shui Shuto: Augmented Reality for measuring your attire

The final round judges were Engr. Jakaria Jalal, executive director (sales) and head of Strategy ,Planing and PR at Bashundhara LP Gas ltd.; Prof. Dr. Wahiduzzaman Khan, head of School of Business, AUST; Mashharar Bhuiyan, deputy executive director (Business Operation & Strategy Manager) at Walton Bangladesh; Abdur Rahman Shourov, the Production Shift Manager-Manufacturing at British American Tobacco Bangladesh. Their expertise in scaling and optimizing processes was invaluable to our finalists as they refined their social enterprise ideas.   

They have mentioned their sincere appreciation to their sponsor Ridge Park Holdings Ltd., powered by sponsor Speed from Akij Venture Ltd, co-sponsor Luminedge Bangladesh, e-learning partner Interactive Cares, media partner Somoy TV, English Media partner The Business Standard, Club partner AUST Debating Club, radio Partner Radio Din Raat 93.6fm, Branding partner Mizu, and last but not the least the gift sponsors Hotel Merina, Nirjon Natural Hideout, & Joldhara Resort Sreemongol. 

Participating in the Hult Prize OnCampus Round is a transformative experience for students. It challenges them to think critically, act entrepreneurially, and shape their vision for a better world. The competition serves as a launching pad for young entrepreneurs who are committed to making a positive impact on society. 

This year the organising team was led by the Campus Director A N M Fiaz Rabbi, junior year Mechanical Engineering student, Head of Strategy Rukaiya Sultana, senior year Finance major and the respected Advisor Mr Hasin Md Muhtasim Taqi, Asst. Professor, Department of MPE, AUST. The Hult Prize at AUST team had arranged several online and offline seminars to inspire the students to harness their creativity and passion for social change and develop innovative solutions. The newest addition they have introduced on board was their weekly newsletters and their landing page https://zaap.bio/hultprize-aust-bd

The Hult Prize at AUST team is determined to come back again in 2025 with a new theme, with a new zeal. Until then keep up the spirit of changing the world for a better future.

 

