Hult Prize at RU announces winners

Corporates

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 04:35 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The on-campus programme of Hult Prize at University of Rajshahi has recently announced its winners.

The second runner-up team is "Checkmate" and the first runner-up team is "Arts". "The Myth Breakers" has been declared as the champion, reads a press release.

From 63 participating teams, only the top eight teams made it to the Grand Final – Team ARTS, Checkmate, Freaks and Geeks, The Myth Breakers, Steadfast, Team Central, Team Bizarre, and The Unfazed.

The organising committee at the University of Rajshahi on campus-programme 2021-22, led by Mahmood Aziz as the Campus Director, organised the event.

Hult Prize has a history of being life-changing experiences for attendees and bringing together a community of people with an outlook of changing the world through business.

The Hult Prize is a student entrepreneurship programme operating in over 3000 university campuses in 121 countries including Bangladesh. 

The 2022 competition calls for participants to start up a business that will employ at least 2,000 people by 2024 while positively impacting the world.

The title sponsor of the programme is Achievement Career Care, education partner is Patronus Education, strategic partner is Banglalink, knowledge partner is Mentors, and media partner is The Business Standard.

