Hult Prize returns to World University of Bangladesh

The prestigious Hult Prize is being held for the second time at the World University of Bangladesh (WUB) campus.

The Hult Prize is a student entrepreneurship programme operating on over 3000 university campuses in 121 countries, said a press release.

According to the media release, the "2022 Hult Prize Call to Action" aims to create meaningful work opportunities.

The competition calls for participants to build a business that will employ at least 2,000 people by 2024 while positively impacting the world.

The on-campus organising committee has been formed where Sinthiya Akter Mim will be the Campus Director for Hult Prize at WUB.

The campus director is now grooming the new organising committee members who are dedicated to providing the best experience to this year's participants.

Sinthiya Akter Mim, campus director said, "We are trying to make a new ambience in Hult Prize this time. Also, we are seeking new recommendations. With the support of all the dedicated people engaged with the Hult Prize, we aim to reach the object of the exercise."

"For Wubians, Hult Prize is not just a competition. It is an emotion for us. And these emotions are the bridges of our bonds. It enacts all members to be united and spread positivity," she added.

Campus Directors and their organising committees are there to support the students and their groups as they make their commerce and plan to pitch it at their on-campus programme.

Hult Prize was arranged for the first time on the WUB campus in 2020 led by Nazim Ahmed. Tasina Reema Jareen, Imtiaz Sharif Azan, Sabrin Sultana, Mim Akter, and Tamanna Islam Sowravy were also behind the initiative.

The three finalist teams from last time are "Team Renascent", "Team Vegan Era" and "Team Nutriment Wheeler." Faculty members of the campus guided and judged the students.

The Business Standard is the Media Partner for the event.