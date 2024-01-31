HULT Prize at JKKNIU reaches exciting culmination with 6th on-campus round

The final day of the HULT Prize at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) is set to take place on February 3, 2024. The organizing body, lead by Campus Director Md. Mostakim and Deputy Campus Director Belal Hasan Shawon, along with Deputy Organizer Afnan Akter and Chief of Staff Kyawlan Rakhine, is gearing up for an extraordinary culmination of the 6th edition of this prestigious competition.

The organizing committee comprises a dedicated team, with Sadia Afrin Salvy leading the Event Management Team, Imran Ahmed leading the Marketing & Promotion Team, and MD Khalid Ahmad Saifullah Saad overseeing the Communication and Collaboration Team. Other key members include Zafrin Hossain Orpa, MST. Moriyam Akter Tania, Alvi Amin Sarker, and Faizul Islam Nayem, leading various teams responsible for Judges Management, Participants Management, Strategic Planning, and Finance and Operations, respectively.

The event is made possible through the generous support of co-sponsor Kalyer Replica Ltd(ACME Group), nutrition partner Grameen Danone- Shokti, and gift partners CityDokan and Toletbook.com.The website development partner is Light Template, and Excellence Bangladesh stands as the strategic partner.

The HULT Prize at JKKNIU has been a hub of learning and innovation, featuring 5 Facebook Live shows and workshops on topics such as self-branding and idea pitching. Additionally, 2 bootcamps were conducted, making it a comprehensive learning experience for participants.

In the semi-final round, a conscious effort was made to embrace eco-friendly practices, aligning with the global focus on sustainability. From 59 registered teams in the preliminary round, 10 advanced to the semi-finals, and now 6 exceptional teams have secured their place in the grand finale. These teams—Courseelo, Spearhead, Gladiators, Organic Innovators, Oshtodhatu, and Falcons—are poised to showcase their innovative solutions.

The distinguished panel of judges for the final event includes Benjir Abrar, CEO and Founder of Excellence Bangladesh; Hasan Mahmud Samrat, HR executive, OD & Talent Management at Daraz Bangladesh Ltd; Dipesh Nag, Managing Director at Gremeen Danone Foods Limited; Suraiya Siddique, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gremeen Danone Foods Limited and Shakil Ahmed Siddique, Chief Operating Officer at Kalyar Replica Ltd(ACME Group).

Campus director Md. Mostakim said," we are working for achieving sustainable development goals and solve unemployment problem in globally. This year challenge is unlimited , so student can present there any idea which helps us as nationals to achieving SDGs . As a organizer we want to make a amazing event, we already hosting 5 Facebook live where was invited top CEO's and Entrepreneur's they shared there experience and journey. Workshops and boothcamps for developing organizers and participators skills. Now we are looking for Grand Finale. Also mentionable think is this year we are not using of unnecessary papers instead of papers we are using electronic paper devices because you know paper was made from bambo and others which are not the eco friendly, so we are going for that eco friendly event that's why we are stopping using unnecessary papers for achieving SDGs."