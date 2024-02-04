Hult Prize Grand Final held at Nazrul University

Hult Prize Grand Final was held at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, where Team Falcon emerged as the champion.

The event took place on Saturday (3 February) at the university's administrative building.

Falcon, comprised of Nahian Alam Tasin, Humayra Nuzhat, and Kuntala Biswas, secured the championship in a competition against six teams, with Gladiators as the 1st runner-up and Octahedron as the 2nd runner-up.

The on-campus round of Hult Prize, organised for the sixth time, witnessed Falcon as the champion. The team will now advance to the regional round. The competition started at 10 AM in the conference room on the third floor of the administrative building.

The panel of judges for the final round included prominent figures like Benjeer Abarar, founder of Excellence Bangladesh, Deepesh Nag, management director of Gramin Danone Food Limited, and Suraia Siddika, sales and marketing director of Daraz Bangladesh. Hasan Mahmud Samrat, executive of Human Resources at Daraz Bangladesh, was also among the judges.

The competition featured six teams, including Falcon, Gladiators, Octahedron, Carousel, Spyderhead, and Organic Innovators. Khalid Ahmed Saifullah Saif, Head of Communication at Excellence Bangladesh, provided the rules for the idea presentation, allowing each team six minutes and four minutes for questions from the judges.

The judges' panel also included Sanjay Kumar Mukherjee, the Proctor of Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and Mohammad Tarikul Islam, Assistant Professor in the Management Department. Proctor Sanjay Kumar Mukherjee expressed his enthusiasm, stating that Hult Prize is an excellent initiative at their university.

He encouraged the students to utilize the presented ideas to develop innovative startups. Furthermore, he extended internship opportunities to the participants at their respective organizations in the future.

Campus Director Mohammad Mostakim thanked all organizers and supporters for successfully concluding Hult Prize Campus Round 2023-24. The event also saw the presence of the former Campus Directors of Hult Prize at Kazi Nazrul Islam University.

Notable sponsors and partners included Light Template as the website development partner, Kelior Replica Limited as the co-sponsor, Gramin Danone Shakti as the nutrition partner, City Store as the gift partner, and Tooltab.com as the strategic partner. The media partners were Jagonews24.com and Janatar Barta & Samvad, representing the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University Journalist Forum.

It is noteworthy that Hult Prize, aiming for sustainable development every year, organizes a business idea competition named 'Nobel Prize' for students. The theme for this year's competition was 'Unlimited.' The competition has been held since 2018 and has been an inter-university event involving students from various countries.