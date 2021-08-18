Hult Prize CUET campus round kicks off

Hult Prize has kicked off the first round of their fourth iteration of the competition on Monday at the Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) campus.

The Business Standard has been supporting the campaign as its media partner, said a Hult Prize press release.

The candidates had to go through three different phases to book their place in the 21-22's organizing committee.

The first phase is the registration process, in the second phase is an interview where candidates will be asked questions based on the business ideas and teams they are applying for the competition, the release said.

The final phase is a live interview where esteemed and experienced individuals from past on-campus ventures will be present on the board.

By this time a committee has been formed consisting of 55 members to oversee the competition along with a counselling committee was formed consisting of 14 senior members to counsel the students on the possible challenges of the competition.

The teachers of the university have always had a positive attitude towards this program. Prof Dr Jamal Uddin Ahamed, Dean of the Mechanical Faculty believes, "organizers will renourish themselves and reach even greater heights".

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Md Rafiqul Alam perceives the event as a platform for transforming students into future leaders and showed his support saying, "I'll be vouching for this family as always", the release said.

Abir Hasan, the campus director of the event is determined to make the best of the opportunity he has received, stating, "I've seen many individuals transform into leaders through this journey, and something like HULT which is celebrated globally has a significant effect on the students as a whole."

The organizers will soon unravel this year's challenge for the event as the preparations for workshops and webinars are on the way.