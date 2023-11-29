Hult Prize celebrates 15th anniversary with global social entrepreneurship challenge

29 November, 2023, 09:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Hult Prize Foundation commemorates its 15th year as a trailblaser in fostering social entrepreneurship and empowering youth on a global scale.

With a reach spanning over 120 countries and impacting more than a million students worldwide, the foundation continues to pave the way for young individuals to catalyze change and shape a more promising future.

At the heart of the Hult Prize's mission is the inspiration it instills in student entrepreneurs to tackle the world's most pressing issues through innovative social enterprises, reads a press release.

Annually, the competition attracts over 100,000 young minds from 120 nations, tasking them to develop high-impact startups aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Finalists present their ventures before a panel of expert judges, vying for the coveted $1 million funding that propels their visionary concepts into reality.

This year's Hult Prize Challenge, unveiled by former US President Bill Clinton on September 22nd, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the competition's history. Termed as 'UNLIMITED,' the challenge welcomes enthusiastic students to pitch their social enterprise ideas to industry experts, aiming for a chance to secure USD 1 million. The 'UNLIMITED' challenge allows participants to address any of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, offering flexibility to focus on diverse social issues.

Mr. Md. Amdadul Hoque Rafi, the Country Coordinator of the Hult Prize in Bangladesh, expressed enthusiasm about the engagement of top-tier universities in Bangladesh. He highlighted their participation in this year's challenge, aiming to discover groundbreaking ideas and startups focused on addressing the most critical social issues aligned with the current theme.

As the Hult Prize gears up for its OnCampus Programs worldwide, individuals interested in joining this global movement can find more details and explore opportunities for hosting programs at their universities by visiting the Hult Prize website: Hult Prize Website.

