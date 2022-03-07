Hult Prize being organised at Jagannath University

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 01:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One of the biggest student entrepreneurship and business idea competitions – Hult Prize 2021-2022 – is being held for the second time at Jagannath University. 

This year, the activities of the Hult Prize Foundation are focused on the challenge of creating two thousand employment opportunities within 2024 under the slogan "GETTING THE WORLD BACK TO WORK." 

Registration for teams wanting to participate in the competition was held from 11-25 February, reads a press release issued in this regard. 

Fariha Hossain, a student of Management Studies (session of 2018-19) has been selected as the campus director for the "Hult Prize Jagannath University" on-campus program this year. 

She said, "This year, there is no fixed subject for the Hult challenges."

The Hult Prize is considered to be the biggest business initiative competition in the world. 

Since 2010, the UN and Bill Clinton Foundation have been jointly arranging this competition every year. 

The members of this organization dream of contributing to solving any social, economic, and environmental problems of the world and changing the world by executing those different ideas that students share in this competition.
 

