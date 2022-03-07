Hult Prize at Army IBA sets off this year with Edventure

Prestigious student entrepreneurship and business idea competition "Hult Prize" is being held for the fourth time at Army Institute of Business Administration (Army IBA) campus, partnering up with edtech platform Edventure.

The competition is also considered as the "Nobel Prize for Students" as it pushes on youth empowerment, social entrepreneurship, creating massive impacts while leading a positive change with one of the world's most prestigious accelerator programs, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The Hult Prize is a year-long competition that sources ideas from crowds of university students to solve the most pressing social issues around. Last year the challenge was about Food for good, reads a press release issued in this regard.

This year has come with employment issues where changemakers will have to create high-impact, job-creating enterprises, and projects that bring your own community back to life.

This year, Abul Khair Nadim will be leading as the campus director for Hult Prize at Army IBA, directing the firm individuals of the organizing committee to make the on-campus round a success.

The campus director has been grooming the team of organising committee, the potential changemakers of the campus and making sure a huge participation comes their way.

Nadim said, "Hult Prize at Army IBA has been an amazing success last year. We have placed our marks in the global accelerator round along with a winner at Dhaka Summit from Army IBA. This year we believe to place our trademarks on even higher places, with high-impacting ideas that would benefit the society."

The campus director along with the organising committee has already executed a mini-event in the on-campus round to warm up the participants, named "Speak for Society."

The event got an immense response, leading them to believe more output from the on-campus round.

With the huge success story of last year, Edventure has decided to sponsor this year's edition of the renowned competition at the Army IBA on-campus round.

Meanwhile, The Business Standard is the event's English Media Partner, TBS Graduates is Youth Engagement Partner and Banglalink is Strategic Partner.

The organisers have already unravelled this year's challenge for the event as the preparations for workshops and webinars are on the way.

Last year Panjab Regional winning team "Team Whiteshell" is also to guide the participants for the on-campus round.

With an immense success story behind and huge expectations ahead, the on-campus round begins.