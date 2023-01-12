Hult 2023: The start of a new journey

Hult Prize is an annual and one of the biggest student entrepreneurship competitions all over the world that brings about unique ideas from different university students after challenging them to implement a business plan regarding social improvement. The Hult Foundation transforms young people's vision and ideas to change the world around them.

The activities of the Hult Prize On-campus Round 2023 are going on vigorously at Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX). Shoaib Ahmed Shimul of batch 45 has been announced as the campus director and Raihana Roshni Labanno of the same batch as the deputy campus director this year, reads a press release.

In this year's campaign, Hult Prize is working with the case of "Redesigning Fashion" by challenging the participants to re-innovate the fashion industry. This year's motto is pretty much valid for the students of BUTEX to generate unique and innovative ideas as it is textile related.

To help the participants and to encourage the students, some sessions have already been offered by the organizing committee.

Primo Incontro was the first session of this year's Hult Prize at Butex, which was organized at the varsity premises. Effat Hasan Mahdi, former campus director of Hult Prize at Butex, 2021 conducted the session by sharing his experiences, which helped the organizing committee to figure out their task.

After that, another session named Breaking the Challenge was conducted by Riasat Zaman, co-founder of Eco-Via Ltd. He gave living examples of people who are already doing the same thing and how cost estimation can be lessened which made the case easier to crack for the students.

The other two sessions were taken online. Akif Islam portrayed the rules and regulations of abstract writing and he also gave his valuable suggestions to the participants to enrich their abstract writing skills. The next one was titled "Cost Analysis Masterclass". Nabila Sultana Imu, the honourable guest described elaborately the financial model of a business.

The deadline for team registration is 20 January and the deadline for abstract submission is 22 January.