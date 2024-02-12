Huawei wins Energy Globe World Award

Huawei has received The Energy Globe World Award, one of the most prestigious environmental awards in the world, aimed at recognizing projects focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and the use of renewable energy sources.

It is presented by a panel of organizations including Energy Globe Foundation, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. The award received submissions from more than 180 countries, and Huawei was the only Chinese organization to win it.

The award was conferred on Huawei for The Yancheng Low-Carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park project, jointly built with the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu. It was selected from over 2000 submitted projects from all over the world. Also known as the Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus project, it generates 85% renewable energy. Compared to conventional thermal projects generating equivalent electricity, it annually conserves 3 million kWh of power and reduces carbon emissions by 5,600 tons.

Along with this award, Huawei also garnered the Champion Prize of the World Summit Information Society 2022 for this project. The project comprises five core values - net-zero carbon energy supply, multi-energy coordination, optimal energy efficiency, digital empowerment, and cross-border innovation. Renewables, centralized and distributed energy systems, hydrogen, and energy storage are innovatively integrated into it. Huawei addressed challenges in energy, carbon, and digital integration through a three-dimensional approach, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing for sustainable and intelligent operations.

The project leverages T³ Transformation Model and net-zero carbon intelligent energy system, encompassing energy transition, net-zero carbon transformation, and digital transformation. Bolstering the efforts for building a green, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system in campus scenarios, it facilitates the advancement of cities and nations toward the attainment of their carbon-neutral goals by fostering the creation of net-zero environments in different countries.