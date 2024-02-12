Huawei wins Energy Globe World Award

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:27 pm

Related News

Huawei wins Energy Globe World Award

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Huawei has received The Energy Globe World Award, one of the most prestigious environmental awards in the world, aimed at recognizing projects focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and the use of renewable energy sources.

It is presented by a panel of organizations including Energy Globe Foundation, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. The award received submissions from more than 180 countries, and Huawei was the only Chinese organization to win it.

The award was conferred on Huawei for The Yancheng Low-Carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park project, jointly built with the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu. It was selected from over 2000 submitted projects from all over the world. Also known as the Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus project, it generates 85% renewable energy. Compared to conventional thermal projects generating equivalent electricity, it annually conserves 3 million kWh of power and reduces carbon emissions by 5,600 tons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Along with this award, Huawei also garnered the Champion Prize of the World Summit Information Society 2022 for this project. The project comprises five core values - net-zero carbon energy supply, multi-energy coordination, optimal energy efficiency, digital empowerment, and cross-border innovation. Renewables, centralized and distributed energy systems, hydrogen, and energy storage are innovatively integrated into it. Huawei addressed challenges in energy, carbon, and digital integration through a three-dimensional approach, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing for sustainable and intelligent operations. 

The project leverages T³ Transformation Model and net-zero carbon intelligent energy system, encompassing energy transition, net-zero carbon transformation, and digital transformation. Bolstering the efforts for building a green, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system in campus scenarios, it facilitates the advancement of cities and nations toward the attainment of their carbon-neutral goals by fostering the creation of net-zero environments in different countries.

Huawei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

2h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

12m | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

1h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

2h | Videos
To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

2h | Videos