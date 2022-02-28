Huawei provides cloud service for virtual Amar Ekushey Boi Mela

Corporates

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:20 pm

Huawei provides cloud service for virtual Amar Ekushey Boi Mela

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The leading ICT infrastructure provider Huawei has provided cloud service to launch the virtual Amar Ekushey Boi Mela so that the bibliophiles can access all the information related to the book fair.  

Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 was kicked off on 15 February and will continue till 17 March at Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue of Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital, reads a press release.

Taking the changed realities into account, Bangla Academy has launched a website on the occasion of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2022 so that the visitors and interested people can have a virtual tour and access information and avail other facilities digitally through this website, adds the release.

Cloud support for this website has been given by Huawei, whereas the virtual edition will be managed by CEMS.

This new addition will enhance visitors' as well as publishers' experience in many ways. Enthusiasts will get detailed information about the book fair, stalls, books, events, activities, and locations through this website www.amarekusheyboimela.gov.bd.

Users can also store data, set an appointment time with the stalls when they want to visit, know about when their favorite writer will be at the fair, and can also directly chat with the stalls, reads the statement.

Poet Nurul Huda, Director General (DG) of Bangla Academy, said, "The whole country is moving towards digital services, and the government is facilitating this transformation. Accordingly, Bangla Academy has launched a website for Amar Ekushey Boi Mela this year so that everyone can access whatever information they need digitally. This is appreciable that Huawei has come forward as a cloud partner in this initiative."

"Huawei has been participating in the development of ICT sector & serving Bangladesh through introducing world's most innovative technologies, such as Huawei Cloud platform.  As part of our commitment, we are happy to provide cloud service to facilitate Amar Ekushey Boi Mela virtual site. We believe that this website will add a new dimension to the book fair and help Bangla Academy in many ways." said Yuying Karl, director of Public Affairs and Communications Department, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.

The online visitors need to complete a free registration with their name, mobile number, address and email address. They can also order for the books to get it delivered at their desired address. Currently this facility can be availed as cash on delivery but the online payment system will be added to the online book selling portal very soon.

Huawei Cloud started its journey in Bangladesh in 2018 and initially facilitated the e-government execution by premising Cloud in ICT Division, which is hosting over 128 applications for different ministries. Huawei Cloud also focuses on providing reliable cloud solutions for media, e-commerce, ISV, manufacturing industry, and customers to help their digital transformation with local service support.

