Huawei to nurse 50,000 ICT talents in South Asia in 5 years

03 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:18 pm

File Photo: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019/Reuters
After mentoring around 10,000 ICT talents in South Asia including 6,000 from Bangladesh last year, the global leading ICT infrastructure and smart devices provider Huawei has announced developing 50,000 more South Asian ICT talents in next five years to help build a smart ecosystem in the region.

Huawei is aiming to lead the ICT talent-building initiatives for South Asia from Bangladesh, as it has recently formed its South Asia representative office in Dhaka, Huawei officials said at an event titled "Building a Smart Talent Ecosystem, in South Asia, for South Asia" on Monday.

Sharing the insight and plan, Huawei Country Director of the South Asia Public Relations Department, Yuying Karl, said that the South Asia representative office will cover Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Bhutan in addition to Bangladesh in the sub-region segment of Huawei Asia Pacific, according to a press release.

"The ICT talent mentoring strategy will include various programmes like building ICT academies, different ICT startups and competitions, online course enrolment, and fresh employee recruitment," Yuying Karl added.

He further said that the main purpose of establishing this sub-region is to support the region with more attention and create better value for the customers, partners, ecosystem, and society, with the inspiration "In South Asia, For South Asia ''.

Huawei has always emphasised talent development since it believes in local empowerment and collaborative success among all its key strategies, he added.

"Seeds for the Future" is Huawei's flagship programme for undergraduate students that has been organised for the last several years in the countries of Huawei South Asia.

Apart from that, Huawei organises ICT Incubators for startups, facilitating them with seed money, technology, and guidance support while also organising special programmes for women in the ICT field.

Huawei has also developed the Huawei South Asia Academy, connecting stakeholders like government technical officers, telco operators, academicians, students, and overall ecosystem partners.

ICT academies are being built with different engineering universities in South Asia so that students can enrol in their desired programmes and achieve globally accepted certificates.

Highlighting its global ICT talent programme, Yuying Karl said, "By the end of 2022, Huawei ICT Academies will have been established with more than 2,200 universities across the globe, which train an average of more than 200,000 students each year."

In 2022, Huawei generated $93.5 billion in revenue and $5.2 billion in net profits.

Huawei continues to strengthen its investment in R&D, with an annual expenditure of $23.5 billion in 2022, reads its financial report.

