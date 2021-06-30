Huawei launches new 5G products

Enhanced by industry-leading innovation, these five products will promote multi-antenna technology to all bands and all scenarios for building a strong 5G network.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) Huawei has released new 5G products this week to expand multi-antenna technology worldwide. These product solutions are designed to support and enforce "1+N" 5G networks, states a press release.

Enhanced by industry-leading innovation, these five products will promote multi-antenna technology to all bands and all scenarios for building a strong 5G network. These products will enhance the 5G experience for users and help carriers to distribute their network in a better way. Huawei's new products can be transported and installed with minimum effort while also delivering on performance, significantly improving construction efficiency and cost.

Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, said: "By launching this series, we aim to bring multi-antenna technology to all scenarios and bands. Several products within the solutions are one-of-a-kind and will help operators efficiently deploy 5G networks and provide a first-rate experience. Huawei will work with global partners to innovate and share 5G benefits with all."

The newly launched products are 400 MHz Ultra-Wideband 64T64R Massive MIMO, lightweight (19KG) 64T64R Massive MIMO, BladeAAU Pro: 64T A+P Solution, Ultra-Wideband Blade RRU Pro, Commercial FDD Massive MIMO. Among these, there are the industry's only solutions at this moment.

